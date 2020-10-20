The job picture in Louisiana saw little improvement in September, with the number of jobs and the number of unemployed people both increasing slightly over the month.
Louisiana had 1,849,400 nonfarm jobs in September, up from 1,842,500, or by 6,900 jobs, in August for a 0.4% gain, according to preliminary numbers released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
At the same time, the number of unemployed residents grew from 169,537 in August to 171,027. This caused the unemployment rate to bump up from 8% to 8.2%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 7.7% in September.
In comparison, in September 2019 there were 1,981,100 nonfarm jobs in Louisiana, 104,342 unemployed residents and the unemployment rate was 5%.
The figures released Tuesday by the bureau are based off of worker surveys taken during the second week in September. Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the state into Phase 3 of the coronavirus recovery at the end of that week, which allowed restaurants and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity, set guidelines for bars to reopen based on the number of coronavirus cases in the parish, but cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
Of the 11 employment sectors tracked by the BLS, only financial activities posted job gains in September when compared to the year before. There were 93,400 in September, up 1.1% from 92,400 jobs a year ago.
Leisure and hospitality shed the most jobs in the 12-month period, dropping by 45,600 jobs, or 19.2%, to 191,300 workers. The industry has been hard hit by the decrease in travel and fewer people eating in restaurants.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, was down 6,900 jobs, or 21.6%, to 28,700 workers; information, by 2,000 jobs, or 9.5%, to 19,000 workers; construction, by 10,900 jobs, or 7.9%, to 127,300 workers; and education and health services, by 25,200 jobs, or 7.8%, to 296,900.
Manufacturing, was down by 8,600 jobs, or 6.3%, to 128,500 workers; professional and business services, 11,700 jobs, or 5.5%, to 202,600 workers; other services, 3,100 jobs, or 4.2%, to 70,800; trade, transportation and utilities, 12,600 jobs, or 3.4%, to 363,100 workers; and federal, state and local government, 5,100 jobs, or 1.5%, to 327,800 workers.