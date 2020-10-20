A crew works on the exterior of the Louisiana Workers Compensation Company office building at 2237 South Acadian Thruway.

The job picture in Louisiana saw little improvement in September, with the number of jobs and the number of unemployed people both increasing slightly over the month.

Louisiana had 1,849,400 nonfarm jobs in September, up from 1,842,500 in August, according to preliminary numbers released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.