Wildwood Pizza, an Alexandria pizza restaurant that specializes in pies baked in a wood-burning oven, is opening a location in the Long Farm Village traditional neighborhood development this spring.
A permit was issued this week to build out a 2,300-square-foot space in Long Farm that developer Russell Mosley said will be the home for Wildwood Pizza. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating.
Wildwood Pizza offers a variety of pizzas and salads made with locally sourced ingredients.
This will be one of several new businesses opening in Long Farm during April-May, Mosley said. Home Bank of Lafayette will open a branch in the development along with the Main Squeeze Juice Co. and Modern Acupuncture.
Long Farm is a 237-acre mixed-use development bordered by Airline and Jefferson highways and Barringer-Foreman Road. Long Farm eventually will have about 400 single-family residences, up to 1,100 multifamily units and 690,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space. Some current tenants in the development include Rouses Markets, Zaxby’s and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.