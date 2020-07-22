Carter’s Supermarket hopes to start construction by September on a new Denham Springs store, which will replace its current location on Cockerham Road.
The new store will be near the intersection of Cockerham and Hatchell Lane, less than a mile away from the current location, said Stan Cain, one of the owners of Carter’s.
Carter’s needed to move after much of its parking lot was taken for a roundabout. There wasn’t room behind the store, so land was purchased for the new location.
The new store will be 31,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the current Cockerham location. It will feature a larger bakery, deli and meat department. Covered parking will also be available for a grocery pickup service Carter’s plans to introduce, Cain said.
Plans are to have between 40 and 50 employees. Carter’s has about 35 at the current location.
“We’re not leaving our customers, we didn’t have the space so we couldn’t do enough to serve them,” Cain said. “We want to give them something we are very, very proud of.”
Construction of the new store is estimated to take about 10 months.
Carter’s has six stores in Livingston Parish. The business was established in 1983.