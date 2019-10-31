Lipsey's, a local wholesale firearm distributor, filed a petition to annex its headquarters near Exchequer Drive and Rieger Road into the city of Baton Rouge.

Richard Lipsey, the company founder, has been vocal about his personal opposition to the creation of St. George for years and donated $5,000 to the No City of St. George political action committee. Lipsey also has residential property inside St. George.

Lipsey's is not immediately contiguous to the city of Baton Rouge and the petition will require approval from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

"It's best for my company and for the city of Baton Rouge," Lipsey said. "I think that St. George is wrong; they don't have a plan whereas I know what I have with the city of Baton Rouge. I don't want to jeopardize those services. We don't know what taxes we will be paying to St. George."

The property tax bill for Lipsey's was more than $14,700 in 2018, according to East Baton Rouge Parish records. Property taxes in the unincorporated parish are lower on average so the annexation into city limits will come with an increase.

But the future certainty is worth the near-term cost, Lipsey said. He previously noted that there are drainage issues in the immediate area of his company, though his building doesn't flood. Drainage in St. George is proposed to be privatized.

As a wholesaler Lipsey's sells firearms across the country; only sales in Louisiana are subject to state and local taxes.

The five-story Four United Plaza office building off Essen Lane was the first company to file an annexation petition into Baton Rouge.

