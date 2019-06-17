Waste Pro of Louisiana, a trash collection service currently based in Geismar, has purchased a 5.1 acre site off Florida Boulevard for $1.02 million.
The company bought the land at 1774 N. Flannery Road in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Flannery LLC of Baton Rouge.
The property includes a 25,000-square-foot office-warehouse, said Troy Daigle of Donnie Jarreau Real Estate, who brokered the deal. Daigle said Waste Pro will renovate the building and move its main operations to the location.
The building had been occupied by Amtek, a heavy equipment general contractor. Earlier this month, Amtek bought a 9.6 acre site at 1375 Rushmore Drive for $950,000, Daigle said. The property includes two office warehouses with 29,300-square feet of space.
Daigle, who represented Amtek in the Rushmore deal, said they plan on putting the buildings up for lease. Andy Batson of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller, P.H. Felder.