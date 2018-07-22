At 10 in the morning on a Monday this June, a long line of children snaked through the lobby of the Celebrity Theaters on George O’Neal Road in Baton Rouge. The kids were waiting to grab bags of popcorn and to see "Shrek," the animated classic about a guarded-but-lovable green ogre, as part of a summer kids' program at the theater.
Outside, Shane Morrison, the owner, surveyed the large lot to the right of the theater, where he plans to add bowling lanes, arcade games and laser tag, among other things. A restaurant, perhaps his business’s largest focus these days, could come to a site next to the road as well. He wanted to transform the theater into a “destination” entertainment venue: one that would compete with places like Perkins Rowe.
“We want to keep some of the business, and kids, on this side of town,” he said. “There’s demand on this side, too.”
Morrison got his start in the movie industry tearing tickets and pouring sodas at the Bon Marché Mall on Florida Boulevard in 1989 before working his way up to the projection booth while in school at LSU, and later starting his own business.
Now, the primary focus of his business, the Morrison Companies, is restaurants. After deals with Santa Fe Cattle Co. and Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Morrison became the largest franchisee of Walk On’s Bistreaux and Bar, the Baton Rouge-based sports bar. His firm also manages 2 million square feet of retail property.
But as he walked into the theater, past the children filing in to see "Shrek," Morrison’s excitement about the theater’s new large-format screens and “fully-immersive," state-of-the-art sound systems betrayed the fact that, in some ways, he’s a movie theater owner first and foremost.
“For us it all started with the movies,” he said. “Absolutely, I've got an affinity in my heart for that.”
The transformation of Morrison’s movie theater over the past two years — and his lofty ambitions for the next phase — represent somewhat of a homecoming for the businessman, whose company’s size has multiplied many times over since its founding in the early 2000s.
What started as a few people working out of a warehouse, and a couple million dollars in annual revenue in the early years, gave way to a firm that does “well in excess” of $150 million. Most of that money comes from restaurants, followed by real estate, followed by the movies.
Still, movies are what Morrison said he knows best.
“Our plans to expand our entertainment side of the business is very excited for me,” he said. “It's got me completely re-energized in the movie and entertainment business.”
The Celebrity Theaters, once known as Grand Cinema and before that Oak Cinema 8, has grown up over the years. Developer Evert Bennett said in 1993 he took his 10 acres on George O’Neal Road and turned it into an eight-screen “dollar house” theater. Since then, it has taken various forms, turning into a first-run theater, then moving to the stadium seating common in the aughts and now, boasting plush recliner seating and large-format screens.
"Mine was the movie theater that wasn't going to be built, and then the movie theater that shouldn't have been built," Bennett said. But the theater found success early on, he added.
Meanwhile, Morrison was growing up with the movies as well. After moving from Bon Marché to the United Artist theater off Corporate Boulevard, Morrison was asked to come work with Bennett at Oak Cinema. He soon bought an ownership interest in the theater, then bought Bennett out and launched his own company.
In the mid-2000s, Morrison's firm became less of a movie theater company and more of a small developer, Morrison said. While a project in Broussard included a movie theater, it also boasted a Starbucks, Walk On’s and Walmart. Another in Ruston had a Lowes, Chili’s and Raising Cane’s on 100 acres.
After the 2008 real estate crash and ensuing recession, he dove headfirst into restaurants, buying a stake in Santa Fe Cattle Co. after turmoil among top executives, a deal that led to him developing dozens of restaurants. He followed that up with a deal with Cody’s Original Roadhouse, a Florida steakhouse chain.
As part of his deal with Walk On’s, he’s currently opening his fourth location, in Mobile, Alabama, with 28 in development across the Southeast.
His most recent endeavor, the revamp of Celebrity, began after the Movie Tavern came to town, offering a bar, seat-side meal service and, perhaps most importantly, large electric recliners. The opening, and subsequent changes at Celebrity and theaters like Cinemark Perkins Rowe, offers a case study in the fierce battle for moviegoers in the industry.
While stadium seating has dominated the movie landscape for years, more than a third of seats in the U.S. are now recliner seating, according to Patrick Corcoran, chief communications officer of the National Association of Theater Owners.
Despite the fact that movie theaters are reducing their seat count to make way for the larger seats, they are seeing higher admissions, he said.
Still, the movie theater industry in 2017 experienced its lowest attendance since the 1990s, something Corcoran called an “anomaly,” due mostly to the lack of high-powered films in the summer. Theater owners are looking for more and more ways to draw crowds, including by adding amenities like bowling and bar service.
“One of the issues we have is we need to have something to draw back the crowds to the movie theater during the week,” he said.
Since the Movie Tavern entered the Baton Rouge market, AMC did a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Baton Rouge 16 theater on I-12 and O’Neal Lane. Perkins Rowe added the large recliners seats. Morrison revamped and is still working on Celebrity Theaters, spending several million dollars.
“It's all about competition and staying relevant,” Morrison said. “If you wanted to be in business in the mid-’90s, you had to have a stadium seat movie theater. If you didn't act quickly, you were out of business. The same thing is happening right now with the amenities being added. … The public is demanding it.”