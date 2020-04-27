Some business owners plan to act quickly on an easing of state restrictions that will allow outside dining at restaurants and allow mall-based stores to do curbside delivery starting Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' made the announcement Monday as he extended a stay-at-home order through May 15 that closed non-essential businesses in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Business groups put out statements expressing hope for a broader reopening than what was announced.

The March order limited restaurants to take-out and delivery service. Malls were ordered to close their food courts and interiors, while many national department store retailers that anchor malls closed their stores all across the country.

+2 Louisiana coronavirus stay-at-home order extended but less restrictions for restaurants, malls Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15th, keeping a wide swath of the state’s economy at a st…

One of the few locally owned retailers inside the Mall of Louisiana is Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. But Scott Berg, president of the Baton Rouge-based chain, said it hasn’t been determined yet if the store will offer curbside service.

Lee Michaels has been focused on the remodeling and expansion of its flagship Corporate Boulevard store, which is set to re-open Thursday with curbside service. Once that store opens, then the company will assess what the needs are in the Baton Rouge market.

“We are doing curbside at some of our locations,” said Berg. The location at Lakeside Mall in Metairie will begin to offer curbside service on Friday. “So that’s not new to us. But it’s just in Baton Rouge, we have been completely focused on the remodel.”

Starting Friday, restaurant customers can pick up orders and eat them at outside tables. In an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic, outdoor diners will not have table service, social distancing will be in effect for tables and all employees dealing with the public will be required to wear masks.

Nick Hufft, who owns Curbside, said he was excited to hear restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating.

Louisiana issues statewide stay-at-home order to combat coronavirus spread; see details here Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Sunday a statewide "stay at home" order until April 12, requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless …

Hufft said he doesn’t know if his Government Street hamburger restaurant will allow customers to sit in the courtyard on the first day.

“We are going to take the proper protocol to make sure we are ready to go, we’re not going to rush that,” he said. “First and foremost, the safety of our guests is top priority to us.”

Curbside got its start as a food truck, so carry-out service was something Hufft was familiar with. He said the operations over the past few weeks have been “about as good as it can be.”

“We’re a huge believer that in a chaotic world, we don’t need to add to the chaos,” he said. “We want to be a place where people can get a burger, fries and a shake and have a sense of normalcy.”

By offering seating with social distancing, Hufft said Curbside will be able to take care of more diners, which means he can put more employees back on the payroll. “We’ve got too many good people not to give it a go,” he said.

At Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More, owner Neal Hendrick said he plans to open the patio at the Perkins Overpass eatery, but the exact details haven't been determined.

"We are waiting to receive the print version of the regulations so that we can take the necessary measures needed to keep our customers and staff safe," he said.

Customer demand has remained strong at Zippy's during the coronavirus pandemic, and the business has been active with curbside orders and delivery.

Dawn Starns, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which represents small businesses, said she was hoping Edwards would announce a phased approach for re-opening businesses, so consumers could get a little more confidence. Monday’s announcement means it will be two more weeks before daily life can get some semblance of being back to normal.

“We’re not thrilled about it,” she said.

What's keeping Louisiana from reopening? Coronavirus case, hospitalization rates in these 6 regions While extending Louisiana's stay-at-home mandate once again, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Monday press conference that not all the state's …

The revised stay-at-home order will be in place until May 16th, when Edwards plans to begin phase one of a gradual reopening of the state's economy if the numbers warrant.

On that date, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services with modifications, worship services can resume in person, salons and personal care businesses can reopen, though businesses and others will have to operate at a reduced 25% occupancy. Bars will remain closed during the phase that begins May 16.

Small businesses are concerned about finding workers to re-open and whether customers are going to return once commerce is allowed. “Business owners are never going to survive if they’re just selling curbside,” Starns said.

Despite Edwards extending the stay-at-home order for two more weeks, Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, noted that most businesses fall into a ‘gray area,' meaning their business sector is not explicitly listed as having to be closed.

The only sectors Edwards has specifically shut down are either gathering places for large numbers of people, such as movie theaters, playgrounds, bowling alleys, restaurants, bars and music venues, or feature close personal contact, such as beauty salons, tattoo parlors, barber shops and spas.

"Returning businesses safely to operation remains an urgent priority," Knapp said.

"We are obviously disappointed in today’s decision," said Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Business and Industry Association. "Essential service industries such as groceries, hardware, maintenance and construction have operated safely and productively for weeks now and have shown us all that smart steps can be taken to protect the public AND serve the public at the same time. Right now, other small businesses are simply asking for the same right to show they too can operate safely and responsibly to serve their community and hire back their workers," he said.

We hope state officials use this additional time to develop a robust and targeted plan that gives clear safety guidance going forward and takes bold actions to jump start our badly damaged economy," Waguespack said. "We will need both to overcome this and we will need it soon."