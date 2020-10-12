Covington-based Pool Corp. has been added to the S&P 500 Index, a list of 500 of the largest companies in the U.S.
The businesses on the S&P 500 make up more than 80% of the value of all stocks on American exchanges and include such blue-chip companies as Apple, Coca-Cola, Walt Disney, Nike and FedEx.
“The addition of our company to the S&P 500 Index is an external validation of our long-term approach of intense focus on the continuous improvement in our business,” said Peter D. Arvan, Pool Corp. president and chief executive officer.
Pool Corp. is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.