Nominations sought for Lantern Awards
Louisiana Economic Development is accepting nominations until 4 p.m. Aug. 27 for its 2021 Lantern Awards, presented each year to outstanding manufacturers from each of Louisiana’s eight regional planning and development districts.
The nominee must be a manufacturer, have been in Louisiana a minimum of three years and not have won the award in the past 10 years.
The Lantern Awards are a partnership of LED, the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association, the Louisiana Quality Foundation and the Louisiana Association of Planning and Development Districts.
Nomination packets are at https://files.constantcontact.com/d4f2df20601/cb71afd7-ba9b-4666-86ba-d121ff87a271.pdf.
Fletcher, FranU sign agreement
Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge signed a transfer articulation agreement to ensure acceptance of college coursework between institutions.
The agreement facilitates the transfer of two-year Fletcher students for bachelor's degree tracks for general business administration and health administration; health sciences-health administration; and nursing and medical lab technician-medical laboratory sciences.
FranU is a private, Catholic university founded by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady with an enrollment of about 1,300 students. FranU grants associate, baccalaureate, master and doctoral degrees primarily in the health care professions.
PAR schedules Dow CEO for conference
Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow Inc., will be the keynote speaker for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana's 2021 annual conference and luncheon.
The conference begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, followed by the noon luncheon address by Fitterling.
A global materials science company with 2020 sales of $39 billion, Dow has a major presence in Louisiana with multiple plant sites employing more than 6,000 Dow and contract employees.
Fitterling has played a key role in Dow’s transformation from lower-margin, commodity businesses to higher-growth consumer demand-driven markets.
Information is at parlouisiana.org.
Regymen Fitness opens in Denham Springs
Regymen Fitness has opened in Juban Square at 27800 Juban Road, No. 3, Denham Springs.
Its programs focus on muscle gain, calorie burn, flexibility and agility. Studios feature theatrical lighting, concert thumping sound and big screens that guide customers through exercises, with coaches and trainers educating customers on proper positioning and movements. The website is regymenfitness.com and phone number is (225) 523-4478.
Family Dollar reopens renovated Harvey store
Family Dollar has reopened its renovated store at 3407 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey.
In addition to its assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The store is open seven days a week. Stores its size typically employ six to 10 workers. The chain operates about 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Family Dollar is a subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. Information is at familydollar.com.