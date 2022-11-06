Woodruff to speak at annual BGR luncheon
Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS NewsHour," will be the guest speaker at the Bureau of Governmental Research's annual luncheon.
The event will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, 2 Poydras St.
The luncheon will also highlight the group's 90th anniversary.
Tickets for the event are $175 for an individual seat, $1,500 for a table of 10 and $2,500 for a premium table. For information or to purchase tickets, go to bgr.org/luncheon/.
Idea Village accepting applications for accelerator program
The Idea Village is accepting applications for VILLAGEx 2023, an advanced accelerator for companies in the greater New Orleans and Gulf Coast region who are ready to scale their seed or series A startup.
Selected companies will join the four-month program when it starts in January and be connected to a network of mentors, coaches and industry-specific experts.
Startups will be selected based on the ability to prove their company is:
- Rapidly scaling or has the potential for high growth.
- Serving a new or niche market in an innovative way.
- Incorporating technology to solve a problem or improve a process.
- Offering a new or unproven business model with the potential to revolutionize a particular industry.
Applications will be accepted until Friday. For information or to apply, go to ideavillage.org/villagex.
Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald acquires Bond Moroch
Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, a New Orleans public relations, marketing and advertising agency, has acquired Bond Moroch, another New Orleans marketing business.
The deal involves the transition of about 12 Bond clients and provides BMF with additional strength in sectors such as food and beverage, hospitality and arts and culture.
Virginia Miller, a co-owner of Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, said Bond's portfolio of clients is an excellent fit that enhances the company's base.
Bond was founded in 2004 by Skipper Bond, who left Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald to launch his own business.