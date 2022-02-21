The new head of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center said he hopes to find ways of connecting the organization with entrepreneurs in rural areas and cities.
“We want to build our resources to support small businesses in a number of ways,” said Bryan Greenwood. “We want to get more efficient about adopting technology that helps people sell their products and services.”
Greenwood has been affiliated with the development center since 1999, spending the last 10 years as associate state director for programming. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA from LSU and has worked as an adjunct at the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute faculty off and on since 2007.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the small business group had pretty close to record demand for its services. For the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the development center had more than 9,300 people attend online or in-person training events and worked one-on-one with just under 4,000 clients. That’s more than double the number of businesses that attended events before the pandemic.
“We picked up 1,000 to 1,500 new clients,” Greenwood said. “Our numbers have shot through the roof.”
LSU recently became the host organization for the development center and it is now part of the university’s Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development, which also includes the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization and the LSU Innovation Park. The university manages the organization's 10 regional offices and the $4.4 million annual budget funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development and the participating universities that house the regional offices.