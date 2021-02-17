The thaw-out from freezing temperatures cascaded from trickles of water to a torrent of burst pipes in the Baton Rouge area.
"We've already got hundreds on the books," said Derick Payne, owner of Sunshine Plumbing and Backflow Prevention in Baton Rouge, who expects to handle thousands of house calls after an ice storm swept across Louisiana this week.
The weather's toll on water pipes has been worse than in 2018, he said on Wednesday, more akin to the cold snap of 1989. Back then, he was booked for six weeks making repairs.
At first, his company was fielding dozens of calls, then handled 100 on Tuesday.
"Everybody is starting to thaw and now (pipes) are busted, the phone is ringing nonstop," Payne said.
There is already a waiting list at Louis Mechanical Contractors, a third-generation family-owned business in Baton Rouge.
Kim Vince, president of Louis Mechanical Contractors, rerouted all phone calls to her cellphone over the weekend instead of using an answering service to prepare for the uptick in customer calls. Roads were too slick to safely send out plumbing crews on Monday and Tuesday but the company was out in full force by Wednesday.
Water pipes can burst during cold weather because water in the lines turns into ice and expands, but the pipe itself won't stretch and breaks.
With more freezing weather coming, the best preventive method is to insulate water pipes and run faucets with both hot and cold to avoid freezing. It doesn't need to be high-tech either, even a few spare socks covered by a plastic bag will do the trick, Payne said.
"Keep the water running. Our ground water is warm. It's going to be 55 or 60 degrees, and moving water will not freeze," he said.
If pipes are frozen, residents should open all the faucets in their home, even if there's no water flowing, and then use a hair dryer on the outside line to thaw the ice. For those residents who booked hotel rooms in the area because of power outages, he suggested they check on their property.
"Do not leave your house if the water lines are frozen. When it melts, you will flood your house," Payne said. "If your power goes out, keep your faucets on because the interior water lines are susceptible."
Across the state, more 48,500 people were experiencing water service outages Wednesday and more than 800,000 people were under boil water advisories, including the entire city of Lake Charles, the state department of health says.
St. James Parish government officials had to urge their 5,900-customer system to conserve water Tuesday and so were able to avoid service interruptions so that the system could catch up with demand, parish officials said.
The Baton Rouge Water Co. has not issued any boil notices or water outages for the 500,000 people the private utility and its subsidiaries serve in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. Still the company confirmed that low water pressure remains an issue.
Calls to the company requesting water shut-off for repairs increased on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are starting to have some pressure changes but that's not unusual," said Adrienne Mire, spokesperson for Baton Rouge Water Co. "At this point we have the capacity and constantly make sure of that."
The local water company has a control room to monitor the system and has been dispatching crews to investigate any unusual activity.
"We've had crews looking for things gone wrong for the past two nights," Mire said.
Neighbors are encouraged to report any leaks or running water in the street so crews can address the issue.
With customers running water, there has been an uptick in demand across the system. There is extra water in holding tanks, which can be released to handle any shortages.
"If somebody is running their faucet, that's going to be on top of normal capacity and it's quite an increase, which can become a danger to the system, but we're not seeing that," she said.
That demand can be expected to increase further as pipes thaw and some break. Mire said that on Wednesday, the system was running about 40% above the average day.
Residents trying to protect pipes are advised to turn on the faucet farthest away from the main water line with regular intensity several times a day instead of a constant drip to force water to move through the entire property. A constant drip might not be enough; a small but steady stream is recommended.
Louis Mechanical is balancing regular plumbing calls such as stopped up sewer lines with the deluge of burst pipes. One customer saw an entire tankless water heater freeze up. Depending on the location of the frozen pipe, the job could take all day or just a few hours. Power outages and issues with the electric grid can sometimes complicate the problem.
“Some lines are PVC and some are copper, whenever transformers blow that also affects copper pipes. Sometimes that’s almost a full day's job,” Vince said.
While residents wait for help they should turn the water off since flooded properties make pipe access more difficult.
“We’re in full force and will be full throttle for the next few days,” she said. “I know people are so stressed out right now because they don’t have water, but we’re doing our best.”