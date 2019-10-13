The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. presented annual Craft Workforce Development Awards to industrial construction and maintenance contract companies who demonstrated excellence in investing in workforce development programs and recognized high schools and post-secondary schools for teaching and promoting career and technical education classes related to construction.
Size-based Best of Division Awards went to Deep South Crane and Rigging, Division 1; Turner Specialty Services, Division II; and Turner Industries Group, Division III.
Most Valuable Plant was presented to BASF, recognizing its Tech Academy Program, which since 2015 in partnership with River Parishes Community College, allows students to visualize a career pathway from high school through community college or technical training programs, and also its Externship Program for teachers to learn about career pathways.
The Craft Workforce Development Champion Most Valuable Player went to Jennifer Garcia, of Olin, for her volunteer efforts with the association.
Named as Hall of Famers for leadership qualities in workforce development were Lane Grigsby, former chairman of Cajun Industries, and Eddie Rispone, chief executive officer of ISC Constructors.
Awards by category and size were:
General Construction & Maintenance: Division I, Action Industries Inc. and Volks Constructors, Awards of Recognition; Division II, Excel, Award of Excellence, Cajun Industries and Repcon, Awards of Merit, and Primoris Services Corp., Award of Recognition; Division III, Brown & Root Industrial Services, Turner Industries Group LLC and Worley, Awards of Excellence; and Performance Contractors and Zachry Group, Awards of Merit.
Civil and Structural Category: Division I, Barriere Construction Co., Award of Recognition, Deep South Crane and Rigging, Award of Merit.
Specialty Soft Craft Trade: Division I, NextGen Scaffold Services, Award of Recognition; Division II, Excel Modular Scaffold & Leasing, Award of Merit.
Specialty Hard Craft Trade: Division I, Pala Interstate LLC, Triad Electric & Controls and Westgate LLC, Award of Merit; Division II, ISC Constructors, Award of Excellence; Division III, MMR Group, Award of Merit.
Technical Support: Division I, Clean Harbors and Premium Inspection & Testing Group, Awards of Recognition; Division II, Turner Specialty Services, Award of Excellence, Acuren Inspections and Total Safety US, Awards of Recognition.
High school awards for outstanding career and technical education classes related to construction in size categories went to Division I, West Feliciana High School, Award of Excellence, Albany High School, Donaldsonville High School, Doyle High School, Holden High School and Maurepas High School, Awards of Merit; Division II, Broadmoor High School, Denham Springs High School, Central High School and Live Oak High School, Awards of Excellence, Plaquemine High School, the St. James Career & Technical Center and Zachary High School, Awards of Merit; Division III, East Ascension High School and St. Amant High School, Award of Excellence, and Dutchtown High School, Award of Merit.
High School Craft Workforce Development Champion teacher awards went to Paul Theriot, West Feliciana High School, Division I; Billy Doiron, Live Oak High School, Division II; and Mandy Delaune, St. Amant High School, Division III.
Post-Secondary Technical Education awards went to Baton Rouge Community College, Award of Excellence; the Associated Builders & Contractors — Pelican Chapter and River Parishes Community College, Awards of Merit. Post-Secondary Continuing Education awards went to LSU Digital and Continuing Education, Award of Excellence, and Alliance Safety Council, Award of Merit.
The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is honoring John and Virginia Noland and the employee volunteers of ExxonMobil for their dedication to creating a "whole, healthy and thriving Mid City Baton Rouge."
The Nolands are being recognized for championing community development for 30 years and their impact on the organization, also marking the 20th anniversary of Virginia Noland's service as chair of the group's board of directors. ExxonMobil employees, retirees and family members annually volunteer more than 32,000 hours to the Baton Rouge area, earning more than $625,000 in Volunteer Involvement Program grants for local agencies and groups. Efforts in 2019 resulted in the repair of the homes of six low-income families in Mid City.
The awards are being presented from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The Livingston Parish Chamber presented Women’s Leadership Awards to Erica Ard, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, for taking the lead since 2012 on the Christmas Crusade providing gifts for underprivileged children in Livingston Parish ages 12 and under; Lisa Roache, who at age 24 was thrust into the role of CEO of Gainey's Concrete Products following the death of her father and has grown the business to 100 employees and been active in the community; Lizette Leader, Northshore Technical Community College, who has developed programs and services that enhance the educational experience in Livingston Parish and been involved in youth ministry programming; Lynda Gardiner, of Primerica, for her work with her former employer as the community involvement coordinator on numerous community projects and service to various organizations; Sommer Purvis, Livingston Parish Public Schools, for implementing new breakfast models to students that increased participation and revenue for the Child Nutrition Programs through the school system; and Melissa Ott, chief financial officer of Pelican State Credit Union, who rose through the ranks of the credit union and works with the Denham Springs Merchants Association and provides volunteers for downtown events.