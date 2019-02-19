Baton Rouge home health company Amedisys said Tuesday it has reached a deal to acquire RoseRock Healthcare, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based hospice provider.
The price was not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close April 1.
RoseRock provides specialized hospice care to about 200 patients a day in northeastern Oklahoma. Amedisys currently operates six home health care centers in Oklahoma, including an agency in Tulsa, it said in a news release.
On close of the deal, Amedisys will have 138 hospice care centers across 34 states. The publicly traded company recently completed a $340 million acquisition of Compassionate Care Hospice, a 53-location national hospice care provider that added 11 states to the company's network.