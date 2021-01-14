New unemployment claims across Louisiana surged for the second week in a row as interest in the federal coronavirus relief package benefits prompted a flood of new applications.

There were 20,302 new unemployment claims filed last week, down from 25,365 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday. That's nearly triple the volume of new jobless claims for the last week in December.

Meanwhile, there were 7,087 new claims during the week ending Jan. 9 through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a federal program meant for self-employed individuals such as independent contractors — compared to 28 one week before.

The PUA program and traditional unemployment benefit recipients receive up to $247 a week in state jobless benefits. Eligible recipients can receive an extra $300 per week in federal benefits for 11 weeks from an extension allowed in the federal coronavirus relief package that was signed into law in late December.

Industry and parish-level data for the newest unemployment claims in Louisiana was not immediately available.

There were 83,612 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Jan. 2, the latest state data available, and another 93,669 PUA program claims.

Statewide, unemployment benefits paid for the week ending Jan. 2 was $23.8 million for traditionally unemployed individuals. During the first week of the extra $300 in benefits, the state agency processed $41 million in claims for nearly 140,000. However, another 30,000 claims are still in limbo from a surge that came through during a two-week period in November and are still under review to determine whether they are fraudulent.

