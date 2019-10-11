A local contractor claims that the owners of Cortana Mall haven't paid the business nearly a year after it did about $34,600 in repairs, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Baton Rouge-based Firmin Construction Corp. LLC filed the lawsuit in the 19th District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish against Cortana Mall Mgmt LLC and Cortana Mall LA LLC, subsidiaries of Moonbeam Leasing & Management, the Las Vegas-based company that bought the mall's interior stores and one department store several years ago.

Firmin Construction said it was hired to do repairs after a car crashed through an exterior wall at Cortana Mall in late August 2018 while in reverse, according to news reports.

The property has been emptying out for years.

As of Friday, Cortana Mall had its doors for the interior of the mall closed to the public but customers can still access the U.S. Post Office location, which is the only active business at the property controlled by Moonbeam.

The company had been steadily losing tenants and in the past few months either terminated the leases or the tenants left of their own accord.

Moonbeam did not respond to a request for comment.

The Dillard's Clearance Center, which is attached to the main mall, is still open and a manager previously said that the company didn't plan on closing that store.

+16 Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge bans people from walking there for ‘liability reasons’ Cortana Mall officials said they have banned people from walking in the nearly-empty mall for “liability reasons” although people are still al…

+3 Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge asks Junior League and a clinic to leave as it continues to lose tenants With Cortana Mall already nearly empty, at least two tenants are being told by mall management to leave in a move that makes it unclear as to …

+6 In the redevelopment of Cortana Mall, local leaders hope this tax incentive program will help Local economic development leaders are eyeing a tax incentive program to try to entice employers into the largely vacant Cortana Mall and help…