Bardwell Homes, a local custom builder, has purchased 25 lots in the Clark’s Ferry subdivision at Hoo Shoo Too and Vignes Road.
The company paid nearly $2.2 million for the lots, according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was High Key Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
Clark’s Ferry was approved by the city-parish Planning Commission in November 2018 as a 30-lot subdivision.
Scott Bardwell, owner of Bardwell Homes, said he bought up the remaining lots because there is a high demand for homes in the $400,000 range, close to Interstate 10 and Highland Road.
Plans are to start construction on homes in Clark’s Ferry immediately, with the first houses closing in the spring, Bardwell said. The homes will be priced between $430,000 to over $500,000. The target is empty nesters and young families.