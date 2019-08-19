The building housing Taylor Clark Gallery at 2623 Government St. has been sold to a local investor who plans to redevelop it into retail space.
RKB Investments LLC, represented by Robert L. Belk of Baton Rouge, paid $660,000 for the building in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Taylor Clark’s Inc. and George Taylor and Jane Powers Clark.
Work will start this week to divide the nearly 6,400-square-foot building into two retail spaces, said Mark Segalla, of Elfin Realty, who represented the buyer. One part of the building has been leased and the owner is working to bring in another tenant.
The business that signed a lease was not disclosed. Segalla said the tenant will be announced closer to the building’s opening, which is expected in the fall.
The gallery was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town in the 1960s and expanded a decade later. It had been for sale for several months. The history of the building, along with its location on Government Street, appealed to the buyer, Segalla said.
“The Clarks were happy to strike a deal that kept the integrity of the building,” he said. “Keeping the character of the building was the main thing for them.”
The building was rezoned earlier this year to allow for commercial alcoholic beverage sales, but plans to bring a restaurant into the space fell through.
Will Chadwick, also of Elfin, represented the buyer. Mathew Laborde, president and chief executive officer of Elfin, represented the Clarks.
The Taylor Clark Gallery will remain open as an online business, handling art appraisals, and the owners are looking at opening a new retail location, according to George Taylor Clark and officials with Elfin.