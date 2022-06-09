Honeywell and EnLink Midstream LLC are partnering to market carbon capture solutions for industrial carbon dioxide emitters along the Mississippi River corridor from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, the companies said Thursday.
The companies will promote Honeywell’s carbon capture technologies to the area, which has “many large, concentrated sources” of industrial carbon dioxide emissions, according to a joint news release from the companies.
The two sides also plan to publicize Honeywell’s hydrogen purification technologies for lower-carbon hydrogen production and EnLink’s planned carbon dioxide transportation network.
EnLink previously announced a deal with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures to transport carbon dioxide along the Mississippi River corridor to Oxy’s planned carbon sequestration facility in Livingston Parish.
“EnLink has existing pipeline infrastructure and decades of experience operating these assets in the Gulf Coast region,” EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry Davis said in a statement. “When coupled with Honeywell's proven carbon capture and hydrogen technologies, we can provide customers with a cost-effective approach to CO2 capture and transportation that will ultimately accelerate carbon reductions in a key industrial region.”
Planned carbon capture projects continue to be announced in the heavy industrial sector. Carbon capture involves trapping carbon emissions on site and burying them deep underground.
Industry advocates say it is the best tool available to reduce emissions while meeting energy and chemical demands, while environmental advocacy groups say it is unproven at scale and carries too many risks.