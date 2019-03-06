Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union plans to build a $3 million office on Goodwood Boulevard that will replace its existing branch on Wooddale Boulevard.
A permit has been issued for the 10,229-square-foot branch at 8601 Goodwood, near the intersection with Tara Boulevard.
Darryl Long, president and chief executive officer of Baton Rouge Telco, said the plan is to be in the new office by the end of the year. The Goodwood office is in a better location with more traffic and will have a secure ATM, more drive-through lanes and more space for employees, he said. About 20 people will work out of the new branch to start.
Baton Rouge Telco plans to sell the building at 2226 Wooddale once the relocation is complete, Long said. It’s the oldest of the credit union’s four branches; the other locations are on Airline Highway, in Hammond and in Watson.
Baton Rouge Telco was founded in 1936 as the credit union for employees of the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph company. The credit union now serves anyone who lives, works or attends school in a 10-parish region that covers all the parishes that touch East Baton Rouge. According to the National Credit Union Administration, the credit union has just under 28,000 members and nearly $297 million in assets.