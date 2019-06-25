After more than three years of construction, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is scheduled to open on Oct. 5.

Most of the construction on the $230 million hospital has been completed, said Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of OLOL Children’s Health. “There are some fine details we are finishing up, but mainly we’re moving in equipment,” he said. "There's a lot of excitement."

Plans are to hold a ribbon cutting for the building on Oct. 4, then to start moving patients into the hospital at 6 a.m. the next day, Dunbar said.

Work is also winding down on other parts of the Children’s Hospital campus. Construction of Constantin Boulevard, which will serve as the main link between Essen Lane and the hospital should be completed by early September. And the 95,000-square-foot medical office building next to the hospital should be completely finished by November.

'Ahead of schedule, on budget': OLOL Children's Hospital set to open October 2019

Dunbar said most of the space in the medical office building is spoken for by pediatricians and pediatric sub specialists. About 80 doctors will work in the building, a mix of OLOL employee physicians and private practices.

About 500 people will work in the new hospital, between 125 to 150 more than those who currently work in the children’s hospital inside Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

OLOL recently held a job fair last week and another is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 18 in the children's hospital lobby.

The six-story hospital will have 80 patient beds and the capacity to expand to 130. It will have a pediatric emergency room; a surgical unit; a dedicated hematology/oncology unit that will serve inpatients and outpatients; and playrooms on every floor.

"This hospital is based in Baton Rouge, but we think of it as being Louisiana's children's hospital," Dunbar said. "We treat children from every parish in Louisiana."

