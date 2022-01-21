Aptim, a global engineering and environmental consulting firm, is relocating its headquarters from the former Shaw Group building on Essen Lane to the Water Campus just south of downtown Baton Rouge.

The company expects to move into the Water Campus location at 1200 Brickyard Lane by the fall, according to a news release.

Aptim will take up 17,133 square feet at the building, spread out across the second and third floors, said George Bonvillain of Elifin Realty. Bonvillain and Will Chadwick at Elifin represented the Water Campus in the deal.

Opened in 2017, the Water Campus sits on 35 acres along the Mississippi River and is home to a number of coastal research institutions, most notably the LSU Center for River Studies and the Water Institute of the Gulf. Aptim's space will be near the LSU center.

Aptim representatives did not respond with a request for comment on the number of employees moving to the Water Campus space.

Aptim provides consulting services related to critical infrastructure, data management, environmental, resilience, sustainability and energy.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We are excited to be moving to a corporate headquarters that offers our people a beautiful and state-of-the-art facility to collaborate and innovate, that strengthens the relationship with our home city and state, and that connects our headquarters to the river and the levee,” Mark Fallon, Aptim chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “This location speaks directly to Aptim’s purpose and leadership in resilience and sustainability."

Bill Sanders with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the former Shaw building, located at 4171 Essen Lane and formally known as XI United.

Aptim downsized its offices in the Essen Lane building in 2019. The company's roots trace back to Shaw, which sold to CB&I in 2013. CB&I later merged with McDermott and had already sold off a division that became Aptim ahead of the merger.

Aptim reduces its office footprint in Baton Rouge at CB&I Plaza off Essen Lane Aptim Corp., a services company with specialists in sectors ranging from engineering to program management and a vestige of a once larger comp…

Sanders said the Essen Lane structure has been marketed as a multi-tenant building for occupants of all sizes. Other tenants are still occupying it and activity is “vibrant” there.