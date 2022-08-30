Lion Elastomers, a synthetic rubber manufacturer, is investing $22 million on a new production building at its Geismar facility, Louisiana Economic Development announced Tuesday.
The expansion will increase output at the plant, which provides rubber products for tire manufacturers and other industries. It is not expected to lead to any new hiring, though it should help retain 176 jobs.
Lion Elastomers began construction on the 8,405-square-foot building during summer 2021. It expects commercial production from the facility to begin by the end of the year.
“Louisiana and Ascension Parish are favorable locations for investment due to a strong workforce, availability of raw materials and utilities, and central location to distribute products to North American and international markets,” Steve Isaacs, director of process technology and optimization for Lion Elastomers, said in a statement. “This project will strengthen Lion Elastomers’ manufacturing position, enhance quality and service for EPDM consumers, and protect and/or expand jobs at the Geismar site.”
To help finance the project, LED offered Lion Elastomers an incentive package that includes a $375,000 performance-based grant.
The United States Rubber Company opened the Geismar facility in 1964. Lion Elastomers, which also has two Texas sites in Port Neches and Orange, bought the Geismar complex in 2007.