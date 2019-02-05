LSU has granted a Port Allen firm $60,000 to implement an "organic waste upcycling project" using black soldier fly larvae.
Soldier Fly Technologies, a subsidiary of the cricket seller Fluker Farms, said it was selected to receive the funding from the LSU Sustainability Fund.
The company aims to use black soldier fly larvae as a food waste management solution and a sustainable protein source. The larvae are bred to consume mass amounts of discarded food, and through their natural bio-conversion process, are used to create high-protein animal feed and plant fertilizer, the company said.
The funding comes as the company is setting up a site on LSU campus as part of a partnership with the school's entomology department.