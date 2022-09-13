A downtown charter school is set to move into the former Raising Cane’s building at the corner of Third and Florida streets.
The Helix Legal Academy, which teaches sixth and seventh graders critical thinking in order to prepare them for careers in law and justice, will move into the restaurant space over the next 30 days, said Preston Castille, CEO of Helix Community Schools. Castille made the announcement at Tuesday’s Downtown Development District Board meeting.
The legal academy was founded at the start of the 2021-22 school year and has about 70 students. Classes were temporarily being held in the Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy Building, located on the other side of the block at Fourth and Florida.
Raising Cane’s opened the downtown restaurant in 2014, in the same building underneath the landmark Coca-Cola sign. But the business temporarily closed in March 2020 when dining in restaurants was banned as part of an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most Cane's locations, the downtown restaurant did not have a drive-thru window or walk-up service.
When indoor dining returned in 2020, the restaurant did not reopen and employees were transferred to other Cane’s locations. In January, Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO, said the restaurant was closing because of an inability to reach a lease agreement for the property.