A nearly 13 acre site off Old Jefferson Highway near Parkview Baptist Church has been sold to local developers, who plan to build a 52 lot infill subdivision on the property.

DB Heron Pointe LLC, represented by Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce, bought the land in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Shirley Lemoine Ellis Properties LLC.

Priceco West LC, made up of V. Price LeBlanc Jr., Brent LeBlanc and Charles Bondy, bought the property in a sale that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Baringer Land Company LLC of Baton Rouge.