A nearly 13-acre site off Old Jefferson Highway near Parkview Baptist Church has been sold to local developers, who plan to build a 52-lot infill subdivision on the property.
DB Heron Pointe LLC, represented by Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce, bought the land, property transfer records show. The seller was Shirley Lemoine Ellis Properties LLC.
Dantin said the plan is to break ground on the development in early 2021. Pricing for homes in the development has not been set yet.
“The land’s not cheap, so it won’t be entry-level homes,” he said.