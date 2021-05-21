The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Baton Rouge Airport, a 78-room property. has been sold to a group of investors for $3.5 million.

Akshardham LLC bought the property at 3444 Harding Blvd. in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JAY VMS LLC of New Orleans.

Akshardam, Hindu for “divine abode of God,” is made up of Ronak Patel of New Orleans, Ami Patel of Houma and Brijesh Patel of New Orleans, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

The airport Microtel opened in 2009. JAY VMS purchased the property in September 2018 for $3.8 million.