The Bluebonnet Village shopping center has been purchase by a Mississippi real estate acquisition and development company.
The center is at the busy intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road.
Concord Capital of Jackson, Mississippi, doing business as Bluebonnet Village LLC, purchased the center from Regency Centers of Jacksonville, Florida, in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. While the sale documents initially say Concord Capital paid “$10 and other valuable considerations” for the property, attached is a resolution outlining an agreement between Concord Capital and Regency Centers that lists a $15.3 million purchase price, subject to adjustments and credits.
Bluebonnet Village is a 101,585-square-foot shopping center, anchored by Rouses Market, Office Depot and Buffalo Wild Wings. According to information on the Regency Centers website, there is 9,600 square feet of available space in the center. The property was built about 35 years ago and underwent an expansion in 2005 that added 11,000 square feet of space.