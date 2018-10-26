Twelve top developments built locally over the past two years were recognized by the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition.
The awards honor developments that are "raising the bar" on development in Baton Rouge, through smart growth principles and finding interesting ways of reusing properties. Thirty-five developments were nominated for the awards, which are presented every two years.
Award winners are the 200 Laurel Street mixed-use development downtown; the Belvedere Townhomes at Main and Lafayette streets; the Center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions in the Water Campus; the City Farm office development on Jefferson Highway; the Central Green at City Hall Plaza; the renovation and addition of Istrouma High School; the Knock Knock Children’s Museum; the renovation and addition of the LSU University Recreation center; the Preservation Garden in the Preserve at Harveston development; St. George Catholic Church; The Palms at Juban Lakes apartment complex in Denham Springs; and the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel on Third Street.
Four other awards were presented: the Knock Knock museum won the People's Choice Award; Hardy Swyers, a developer who helped found the Growth Coalition and served as executive director of the organization, won the Quality of Life Award for enhancing the quality of life for residents; Russell Mosely, a developer and former president of the Growth Coalition, received the Distinguished Service Award; and the late Jeff Cook, a former Growth Coalition board member and founder of Louisiana Land Engineering, was honored with the Heritage Award.