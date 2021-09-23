One of the busiest convenience stores in Baton Rouge is going to expand, now that the owners have purchased 1 acre site off College Drive for $1.25 million.
AK & Company Investments LLC bought the land in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was College Retail LLC, which is made up of Giovanni Mucciacciaro, Lisa Salvaggio Gilbert, Carolyn Salvaggio Torrance and George Paul Salvaggio.
AK & Company is headed up by Ahmad Kayed, one of the owners of the Jubilee Express convenience store at the intersection of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard.
Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, said the land is located behind the convenience store. Hebert, who represented both the sellers and the buyers in the deal, said Kayed plans to expand the Jubilee Express.
“That’s got to be one of the busiest convenience stores in town,” Hebert said. The Jubilee Express is located near the Interstate 10-College Drive exit. Plans are to add pumps and expand the building.
The land deal not only expands access from the Jubilee Express onto College and Corporate, but it also creates access from the store to Bankers Avenue.
The College-Corporate property had been for sale for some time. At one point, Hebert said Firestone had planned on building a car care center on the property, but the deal fell through.