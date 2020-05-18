Donnie Jarreau has rebranded his Baton Rouge real estate development company and launched property management and private equity services.
The business, which was renamed NAI/Latter & Blum — Donnie Jarreau Real Estate just over 4 years ago, after he merged his commercial real estate operations with Latter & Blum, will now be called Jarreau Real Estate. Before the deal, the business was called Donnie Jarreau Real Estate.
Jarreau will continue to work with Latter & Blum and co-list properties with the firm.
Alex Knight and Troy Daigle, two longtime commercial agents with Jarreau, will remain as vice presidents of brokerage with the company. But he’s bringing on new partners for the property management and private equity businesses.
“We have always offered these services in one way or another, but breaking them out into their own entities and under their own leadership will allow us to better serve our existing clients and prepare us for growth in the future,” Jarreau said in a statement. “Each company functions independently of one other, but we all work together as a team.”
Joshua Campbell will work with Jarreau on the property management side. This will manage all of Jarreau’s real estate holdings, which top 2 million square feet and include the Southdowns and Drusilla Village shopping centers in Baton Rouge. Plans are to expand and do more third party management.
Trey Williams will partner with Jarreau on the private equity group. While Jarreau has worked with outside investors to raise capital for real estate acquisitions, the group will allow him to work with a broader audience. There will be no up-front commitments or obligations to invest.