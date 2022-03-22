Ten manufacturing and logistics firms are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30.
The companies are looking to fill more than 130 jobs.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or during the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are: Hubig's Pies in New Orleans, SafeSource Direct in Lafayette, Intralox in Hammond and New Orleans, S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond, SNF Flopam in Plaquemine, Bollinger Shipyards in Houma, Benteler Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport, AFCO in Alexandria, Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder and Interfor in DeQuincy.