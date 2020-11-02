Amazon is set to build a second local distribution center after the online retail giant signed a lease with a developer who bought a 63.3 acre site off La. Highway 415 in Port Allen.

Seefried Port Allen 2020 LLC bought the land near the Court Street intersection for $8.15 million in a deal that was filed Friday with the West Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Priceco West LC of Metairie. Ty Gose and Michael Cashio of NAI/Latter & Blum brokered the deal.

Seefried filed documents with the clerk’s office, outlining the lease agreement it had with the online giant. The Atlanta-based firm works closely with Amazon; in April it handled the purchase of a 34.3 acre site on Bethany Church’s Industriplex campus. That property is now home for Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, an 111,918-square-foot facility that recently opened. Amazon looks to hire hundreds at its South Baton Rouge center, it was not immediately clear how many jobs the new center would support.

+5 Amazon settling into South Baton Rouge Distribution Center Amazon is settling into its new 111,918-square-foot South Baton Rouge Distribution Center in Industriplex near Siegen Lane and Interstate 10.

The Port Allen site is said to be similar to the South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, but larger. According to lease documents, Seefried is taking out a nearly $38.2 million mortgage on the Port Allen land. Building permits put the cost of the Baton Rouge distribution center at $22 million.

The Lemoine Company has started dirt work on the Port Allen land.

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said Amazon will make a public announcement on the facility within a week or two, but declined to comment further, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Amazon typically builds two types of buildings in markets where it seeks to offer faster shipping to customers. One is a fulfillment center and the other is a distribution center, also known as a delivery station.

Fulfillment centers feed to regional sort centers and then delivery stations.

Fulfillment centers are typically 1 million-square-foot warehouses with hundreds of employees; some have robotic assistance for workers to fulfill online orders. There are more than 175 Amazon fulfillment centers across the world, according to its website.

Delivery stations are typically smaller in size. In some markets there is more than one distribution center, which enables the logistics business to deliver products to customers faster than two-day shipping.

Amazon previously operated a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased in 2018 off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12. The company reportedly has a deal to buy property at the former Evangeline Downs site just outside of Carencro for a fulfillment center.

Amazon agrees to buy former Evangeline Downs site for possible fulfillment center, source says Amazon.com has entered into an agreement to acquire property at the former Evangeline Downs site for a fulfillment center, a source told the A…

The company already operates a distribution center in the New Orleans area in Elmwood where warehouse workers sort packages before delivery.

Amazon.com did not respond to request for comment for this story.