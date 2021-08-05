CarLotz, a consignment auto dealer, is set to open its first Louisiana location at the former Salsbury’s Dodge City dealership on Airline Highway.
The company sells cars on consignment, which it says offers the best deal for people who want to sell a vehicle with the convenience of avoiding a trade-in at a dealership and or hassle of selling to strangers. CarLotz then sells the automobiles through its website, dealership and other websites, such as cars.com. All prices are haggle free.
The Baton Rouge dealership is set to open in the coming months, CarLotz said.
Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, said the site at 9550 Airline is under contract to an investor, who will buy the land for nearly $2.5 million and lease the property to CarLotz. Hebert is representing the sellers. Stirling Properties is representing the buyers.
The 6-acre site has been on the market since November 2018, when Salsbury’s moved to a bigger location at 13939 Airline Highway. The dealership has since been purchased by New Orleans auto dealer Matt Bowers.
CarLotz was founded in Richmond, Virginia, in 2011 and has 16 locations either open or set to open across the U.S. The company went public in January and raised $300 million. Michael Bor, CarLotz chief executive officer, told The Denver Post it wanted to use the money to expand to “the largest, most attractive markets in the country.”