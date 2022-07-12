Bascom Hunter, a Baton Rouge aerospace and defense technology and engineering firm, has completed its third acquisition since 2020 after purchasing TelGaAs Inc., a Missouri company that produces parts for radiofrequency equipment.
Terms of the deal, completed Monday, were not disclosed.
TelGaAs Inc., based in O’Fallon, Missouri, builds microwave and millimeter wave components for radar, satellite communication, electronic intelligence and aerospace parts.
The acquisition adds another 22 employees to Bascom Hunter’s workforce, which now stands at 65 people. TelGaAs employees will remain in Missouri.
Bascom Hunter said the deal will strengthen its radiofrequency capabilities.
“TelGaAs has a long history of designing and developing state-of-the-art RF solutions for challenging applications,” Bascom Hunter CEO Andrew McCandless said in a statement. “The company has highly engaged employees with deep domain expertise and a strong focus on the customer mission.”
In February, Bascom Hunter bought Houston-based Seamech International, which develops environmental control systems for aerospace and defense technology.
Bascom Hunter offers its services through two subsidiaries: BHTech, which provides radio frequency and satellite communication services, and Xcelaero, which develops environmental control systems and thermal management services.
TelGaAs services will be offered under the BH Tech brand. Seamech’s services fall under the Xcelaero umbrella.
Bascom Hunter acquired Xcelaero in 2020, around the same time it moved from the Louisiana Technology Park to offices on Picardy Avenue near Essen Lane.
The firm first opened in the Louisiana Technology Park in 2013. Six years later, it won a $4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to reduce disruptions in wireless communications networks. The Navy later upped that contract to $13.2 million.