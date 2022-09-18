Baton Rouge
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff.
Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
McBride was named director of human resources. After serving in various positions in Washington, D.C., with the Federal Election Commission, National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Convention, she served as business manager of the Old State Capitol under the secretary of state and was most recently director of business operations for the Big Buddy Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in leadership and human resource development from LSU.
--
Dr. V. Keith Rhynes has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute.
Rhynes specializes in diseases of the colon, stomach, pancreas and hepatobiliary system, including both cancerous and noncancerous conditions. He also has a special interest in treating sports hernias, endocrine and thyroid disorders, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and hyperhidrosis, a condition in which a person sweats excessively.
He completed a general surgery residency at the LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, followed by a fellowship in multi-organ transplantation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Rhynes serves as a clinical professor for LSU Health Sciences Center’s Department of General Surgery.
New Orleans
Leo Marsh has joined New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as advocacy and community engagement manager.
Marsh will work to raise awareness and resources to further affordable homeownership opportunities throughout the New Orleans area. Marsh recently retired after 40 years with AT&T, where he last served as regional director of external affairs for the New Orleans area. In this role, Leo handled legislative and community affairs.
He is a graduate of LSU.
--
Christy Ross has joined Baptist Community Ministries as senior vice president of grants.
BCM is a faith-based, 27-year-old private foundation providing philanthropic services and promoting health and well-being in Greater New Orleans.
Ross previously worked at BCM for 6 years, first as the health grants program director and then as senior vice president of grants. She has also served in various leadership roles at the NAACP, Louisiana Public Health Institute, Metropolitan Human Services District, AAAneurysm Outreach and Xavier University of Louisiana.
--
Seth Cureington has been promoted to vice president, commercial development and portfolio management of Entergy.
In this role, Cureington will lead a cross-functional team responsible for launching new products and solutions for commercial and industrial customers.
Cureington previously served as director of portfolio management in Entergy’s integrated customer organization. He began his career with the company in 2006 as a senior analyst in system planning and operations. Before joining Entergy, Cureington conducted research at the LSU Center for Energy Studies and served as a consultant on energy and industrial economics across the state.
He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from LSU.
--
Dominique Ellis Falcon has been named vice president of account services for The Ehrhardt Group.
She has more than a decade of experience in public relations, marketing, communications and business development. Prior to The Ehrhardt Group, Falcon owned a boutique PR and marketing firm and served as marketing and communications director for companies and firms in New Orleans and New York.
She earned a bachelor's degree from Loyola University New Orleans.
--
William Dede is the new director of event operations and community affairs for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.
Dede worked for ASM Global as the event services manager for 10 years. In this role, he was the operational point of contact for all major events held at the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square, and was responsible for gathering and implementing the facility logistics for all events, including WrestleMania, the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and the 2022 Men’s Final Four.
He earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s in business administration from LSU.
The foundation has also added three board members:
- Erin Burns, director of communications for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
- Keith Claiborne, deputy sheriff for Orleans Parish, summons and subpoenas division. Claiborne has spent more than 15 years as a college football and basketball referee with the Big XII, Mountain West, Conference USA and the Gulf Coast Athletic conferences.
- Michael Corchiani, director of sales and events at Fat Boy’s Pizza and a member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.