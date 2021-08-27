Leisure and hospitality across the state added back jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic as Louisiana hit 1,849,200 jobs in July.
The state is still 117,300 jobs short of the economy in July 2019 but nearly all metro areas have been recovering with the exception of Lake Charles.
In the Baton Rouge metro area leisure and hospitality accounted for the biggest gains in the region, adding 6,200 jobs over the year. Construction added 4,000 jobs while education and health services added 2,700 jobs. Financial activities lost 400 jobs, government 300 jobs and mining and logging lost 100 jobs.
Across the Lafayette metro area education and health services added back the most jobs, 2,800 jobs followed by leisure and hospitality 1,800 jobs and professional and business services 1,500 jobs. Government lost 500 jobs, manufacturing lost 400 jobs and financial activities lost 300 jobs.
In the New Orleans metro area leisure and hospitality added 13,100 jobs, education and health services 4,800 jobs while professional and business services 3,800 jobs. Construction lost 1,300 jobs, financial activities and government both lost 1,100 jobs while mining and logging lost 300 jobs.
One year after Hurricane Laura hit the Lake Charles region, the metro area was still down 1,900 jobs over the year. Trade, transportation and utilities was still down 1,400 jobs for 15,300 overall.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.7% in July compared to 10.5% in July 2020. Statewide unemployment rate was 6.3% in July, down from 10% last year.
Baton Rouge area unemployment hit 5.8% in July, an improvement from 9.2% in July 2020. New Orleans metro area unemployment was 7.6% in July down from 11.9%. Lafayette metro area unemployment was 5.6% in July, down from 9.2%. The Lake Charles metro area unemployment was 6.3% in July, down from 10%.