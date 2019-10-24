Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were down by 3.4% in September from a year ago, but the decline was narrower than what the Louisiana casino market experienced as a whole.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino were down 10.9% to $183.4 million in winnings in September from $205.9 million a year ago, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Casino winnings were hurt by September having four Saturdays instead of the five that occurred in September 2018; business at gambling halls traditionally goes up on the weekend.
Video poker winnings were up 6% during that same period to $48 million from $45.3 million.
Winnings at Baton Rouge's three riverboats dropped from $18.6 million to $17.9 million. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. L’Auberge Baton Rouge was the only property to bring in more money than the year before. Winnings at the city’s newest casino were up by 4.9% from $11.5 million to $12.1 million. Revenue at the Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, fell 28.8% from $2.8 million to $2.0 million. Hollywood Casino revenue was down by 9.2% from $4.2 million to $3.8 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 0.7% from $48.7 million to $49.1 million, the only one of the state’s casino markets to post a year-to-year increase.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the best performance, posting a 5.8% revenue gain from $3.3 million to $3.4 million. The Harrah's land-based casino posted $24.1 million in winnings in September, 3% more than the $23.4 million from September 2018.
The three riverboats had a 2.4% loss in revenue to $21.5 million from $22.0 million. Treasure Chest had the biggest loss, dropping by 2.9% to $8.3 million. Boomtown New Orleans had a 2.6% decline to $9.6 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was down by 0.8% to $3.5 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 1.2% to $6.5 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 15.6% to $47.8 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack fell by 17.7% to $62.2 million.