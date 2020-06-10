Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based maker of children's products, generated profit of $1.6 million, or 16 cents per share, on net sales of $20.3 million during the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 29.
Quarterly net income last year was $1.4 million, or 14 cents per share, on net sales of $21.7 million during the same time frame.
For the end of the company's fiscal year net income was $6.6 million, or 65 cents per share, on net sales of $73.4 million compared to a $5 million profit on $76.4 million in sales last year.
The company's board of directors decided not to declare a dividend for first quarter slated to be paid in July to save cash on hand.
"We are confident that our stockholders will agree to a temporary suspension of dividends in order to conserve cash during these turbulent economic times," said E. Randall Chestnut, CEO and chairman of Crown Crafts.
Crown Crafts has $282,000 in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of March 29.
Tax credits added $273,000 to the company's net income for the quarter, as did another $276,000 related to unrecognized tax benefits and the related interest penalties that had been previously accrued. Meanwhile, the company's net income was unfavorably impacted when it incurred $210,000 in pre-tax expenses to transfer Sassy brand inventory from a facility in Michigan to California.
Crown Crafts operates through subsidiaries NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.