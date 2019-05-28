Infrastructure work could begin by the end of the year on a 30- to 40-unit residential development that would be built near the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and Connell’s Park Lane.
Mike Hogstrom, of Onsite Design, plans to build the development on a 2.5-acre piece of property he purchased last week from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office, he paid $705,029 for the land. The exact makeup of the development is still being determined, but Hogstrom said it will be a mix of attached and detached units, ranging in size from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet. No pricing has been determined yet, he said.
“There are a lot of options right now, but in 30 days or so, we should be more committed,” he said. "We're doing the design work right now."
The development is being aimed at three groups: millennials, active adults in the 55 to 65 age range, and “middle class investors” who are looking to build wealth by buying property for their children and possibly leasing it out.
Hogstrom specializes in upscale infill developments in Mid City, such as E'tage Gardens at Government Street and Croydon Avenue, Adelia at Old Goodwood at the Goodwood Plantation site, and the recently announced MidWay apartments on Government Street, which would be built across from Calandro’s Supermarket.
Hogstrom said the St. Luke’s property was appealing to him because it was just off Goodwood. “It’s not too far from where we have historically done projects,” he said. “I really believe strongly in the east-west corridor from Independence Park to downtown. We like the growth in that area.”
If all goes well, construction on the first units in the development would begin in summer 2020.