New jobless claims across Louisiana dropped last week to 5,679 from 6,447 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

The slowdown follows a big influx in new unemployment claims during January as residents filed en masse to qualify for the extra $300 federal stimulus payment approved by Congress in December.

There also were another 770 new claims filed last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 1,701 claims one week before.

There were 52,721 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Feb. 20, the latest state data available. There are still about 300,000 individuals seeking unemployment benefits in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission but only 230,000 are eligible for benefits.

The state agency has already turned over 28,000 cases of suspected fraud to law enforcement but there are 60,000 more claims which are suspected to be fraud in addition to 60,000 claims which have not yet uploaded required identity verification documents. The state has administered $8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020. It has borrowed more than $133 million from the federal government to pay state benefits so far.

The state is facing a class action lawsuit filed last week regarding sluggish administration of the unemployment program which has allegedly been rife with errors for individual claims, according to the lawsuit.