The Wyndham Garden Baton Rouge hotel at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Bluebonnet Boulevard will be rebranded.
Mike Wampold, who owns the 120 room hotel at 5600 Bluebonnet, said he’s negotiating which flag the property will fly under.
“We hope to have something selected in the next 60 days,” he said.
Wampold said he made the decision to drop the Wyndham flag because he wasn’t getting much support from the parent company.
The hotel issued notices in mid-November that the 28 employees would be laid off by January 30. That’s a technicality that Wampold said he had to comply with.
“We don’t know what sort of brand standards the new company will have for guest rooms and if we’ll have to close the hotel to bring it up to those standards,” he said. “We hope we can renovate the hotel and keep some of the rooms open.”
Wampold bought the hotel in July 2011 for $2.3 million. Back then, the hotel was branded as a Quality Suites. But after an extensive renovation, the hotel was rebranded as a Wyndham Garden in November 2012.