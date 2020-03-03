Kidder Dental has started work on a new 4,500 square foot office at the corner of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue and plans to move into it in the early summer.
The new office is just over 2 miles away from Kidder Dental’s current location at 6535 Perkins, across from Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Dr. Liz Kidder, who operates the practice with her husband, Dr. Dustin Kidder, said the new space will be larger. “Building a new facility gives us the opportunity to create a modern, peaceful space that will allows us to continue to provide comprehensive dental care, and incorporate new technology while still ensuring our patients have exceptional experiences from the moment they walk in the door,” she said.
About 13 people work at Kidder Dental. WHLC is the architects and Cangelosi Ward is the general contractor.
The dental office will be next to Southern Pearl Oyster House. David Trusty, of Trusty Commercial Properties, which is the project manager for the property said there is still a retail tract with about 11,000 square feet of space between the two businesses.