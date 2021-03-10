The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council easily approved a rezoning of Cortana Mall that will allow Amazon to create a massive fulfillment center on the property employing 1,000 workers.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the rezoning is critical to the "generational project" moving forward.
"Since the beginning of this administration, the top priority has been to develop innovative public-private partnerships … to address a number of the most challenging problems, especially in areas of disinvestment," Broome said.
The council passed a motion to rezone Cortana and also to designate it as an employment center. The property was rezoned to a commercial warehouse from retail and restaurant serving alcohol. Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. abstained from voting on the rezoning portion.
The Metro Council was originally set to vote on the rezoning Feb. 24, but it was delayed after officials said the near-vacant mall needed to be under the ownership of the entity requesting the rezoning. At that time, Cortana had several owners, including former anchor tenants of the retail center, and Moonbeam Leasing and Management, which owned the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn's store.
Last week, Amazon paid at least $17.25 million to purchase Cortana: $12.5 million on the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn’s space, and $4.75 million for the former Virginia College space. The sale price for four anchor stores — Dillard’s, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Sears — were listed as being for “$100 and other good and valuable considerations.”
While the sale price for the former Macy’s space was not fully disclosed, it last sold for $1.65 million in January 2020 to an entity set up by a New Orleans law firm.
Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta company that works closely with the online retail giant as a developer, had filed the paperwork with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission to rezone Cortana and demolish it, replacing the mall with a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center.
The five-level warehouse and distribution center, being built at Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway, will be nearly twice the size as Cortana. There will be 1,251 parking spots at the facility.
The Metro Council last month approved a 10-year tax abatement worth more than $30 million for Seefried Industrial Properties. Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, grants mega nonmanufacturing projects an exemption on annual property tax payments to the city-parish as long as they meet certain thresholds for job creation and economic impact. Through its agreement with the Capital Area Finance Authority, Seefried will avoid approximately $3.1 million annually in property tax payments to the city-parish — not to exceed about $35.4 million over the 10-year span of the abatement period.
A site plan for a distribution center was approved last month by the planning commission and is set to go before the Metro Council later this month.