Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. said it will spend $18 million expanding to a second Louisiana site in Amite, a move that officials say will create 70 new jobs over the next several years.
The Greensburg-based company will create new fabrication and coating lines at the former Bradken foundry in Amite. The company also will retain 176 jobs at its St. Helena Parish headquarters and manufacturing site, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said Friday.
Southland Steel is expected to get tax breaks through the state's Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs, as well as through LED FastStart, a workforce training program.
The company, which recently acquired the former Bradken foundtry on U.S. 51, will begin operations at the site later this year using existing staff. Edwards' administration said the company will add 40 jobs in 2020 and employ 70 by 2023.