Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted funds from operations during the fourth quarter jumped to $161 million from $150 million a year earlier.
The nationwide outdoor and transit advertising company operates as a real estate investment trust. Adjusted funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization
For 2019, adjusted funds from operations hit $584 million, up from $527 million during 2018.
The company generated $102 million in net income during the fourth quarter, or $1.02 per share, up from $95 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier. For the year, Lamar generated $371 million of net income, or $3.71 per share, up from $304 million in 2018.
Lamar generated $462 million in net revenue during the fourth quarter, an increase of 8.1% from the same period in 2018. For 2019, Lamar had $1.75 billion of net revenue, up from $1.63 billion during 2018, an increase of 7.8%.
In 2019, Lamar acquired a small billboard competitor, Ashby Street Outdoor Holdings, which has about 1,900 outdoor advertising displays across four states: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Still, the company has forged ahead in digital advertising and uses geofencing technology to tailor advertisement using the sensors of consumer smartphones.
The company ended 2019 with 3,542 digital billboards and increase of 335 billboards over the year, with about 205 new and 130 acquired. The company expects to build 250 more billboards in 2020. Digital revenue accounted for $400 million over the year out of $1.75 billion total.
“Looking forward to 2020, our coast-to-coast platform (and) expanding digital footprint … have us well positioned for further growth in sales," said Sean Reilly, chief executive officer of Lamar Advertising.
Lamar's stock was trading around $91 per share as of mid-afternoon Monday, down from its 52-week peak of $96 per share on Thursday when the year-end and fourth quarter results were released.