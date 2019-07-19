Rivertown Collision Center, a 20-year-old Kenner auto repair business, is expanding into Ascension Parish.
The company will open a 20,000-square-foot center July 29 at 17014 Airline Highway. Mark Hebert, with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, helped broker the lease deal.
Ricky Williamson, who owns Rivertown, said the body shop will have 12 employees. “It’s a great area to be in,” Williamson said of Prairieville. “They’re expanding tremendously over there.”
Rivertown’s Kenner operations are certified by eight different auto manufacturers, including Volvo, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep. Plans are to get the same certifications at the Prairieville location, he said.