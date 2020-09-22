The Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Bollinger Shipyards to build four more Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters, which will bring the total number of the vessels built at the Lockport shipyard to 60.
Details of the contract were not disclosed. But Bollinger said the fast response cutter program has had a total economic impact of $1.2 billion in material spending and directly supports 650 jobs in southeast Louisiana. The program has indirectly created 1,690 new jobs from operations and capital investment and has an annual economic impact on gross domestic product of $202 million, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Maritime Administration. Bollinger sources over 271,000 different items for the vessel, consisting of 282 million components and parts from 965 suppliers in 37 states.
“It’s a great honor to have the confidence of the U.S. Coast Guard to continue the work we’re doing,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “The FRC program is something we’re all proud of here in Louisiana. Delivering vessels on schedule and on budget to the Coast Guard during these challenging times shows the determination and resiliency of our workforce.”
The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2022 and 2023. Three vessels will be homeported in Alaska, the fourth will be based in Boston.