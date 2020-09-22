An almost completed 154-foot U.S. Coast Fast Response Cutter floats in the water at Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport. The Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Bollinger Shipyards to build four more Sentinel-Class Fast Response Cutters, which will bring the total number of the vessels built at the Lockport shipyard to 60. The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2022 and 2023.