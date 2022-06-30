Forte and Tablada, a Baton Rouge surveying and engineering firm, has acquired Boyd Holmes Engineering, a company that specializes in designing urban and rural bridges throughout Louisiana.
In a news release, Forte and Tablada said Boyd Holmes Engineering has worked for 20 years with local municipalities and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The companies also have a longstanding working relationship.
Forte and Tablada will retain all Boyd Holmes employees.
“Boyd Holmes Engineering has a reputation that is second-to-none in the industry and has earned the respect of many municipalities and the LA DOTD for delivering bridge replacement projects,” Joey Coco, Forte and Tablada’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Forte and Tablada said the purchase marked its fifth acquisition in 15 years. Other acquisitions include BBC Engineering, Baton Rouge Land Surveying, Engensus LLC and Engensus Measurements.
The company has experience in the transportation, public works, development and industrial sectors.
“Louisiana will benefit significantly from the federal infrastructure bill with bridge replacements and bridge preservation projects,” Coco added. “Boyd will lead a team that focuses on assisting our clients, other design consultants, and the LA DOTD with the anticipated investments in Louisiana’s bridges.”