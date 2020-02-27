Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service, which has six locations in metro Baton Rouge, has purchased a 0.9-acre site in Denham Springs.
Chabill’s paid $400,000 for the land at 107 LaSalle Road, which had been home for an Avis car rental office and a car wash, said Troy Daigle, of NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau, who represented the seller, DA&T of Baton Rouge. The businesses that were on the property flooded in August 2016 and never reopened. Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented Chabill’s.
Morgan City-based Chabill’s has 17 locations across south Louisiana, including three in Baton Rouge and one each in Gonzales, Port Allen and Prairieville.